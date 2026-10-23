India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Live streaming, preview and squads for IND vs NZ match on Saturday, October 24, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

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India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary of this article

  • India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website from 12:30 PM IST

  • India lead the five-match T20I series 1-0 after securing a thrilling four-wicket win in the opening match

  • Ishan Kishan has been ruled out with a right adductor strain, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in contention

India will face New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24.

The visitors lead the series 1-0 after pulling off a thrilling four-wicket victory in the opening match, chasing down New Zealand's total of 225 with two balls to spare.

The first T20I was a high-scoring contest in which India made a blistering start to their chase through Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

However, New Zealand fought back and kept the contest alive until the final over, despite the visitors benefiting from dew during the second innings.

New Zealand will look to bounce back on home soil and level the series. Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell will be important to their batting plans, while captain Mitchell Santner will hope his side can make better use of its opportunities.

India, meanwhile, have suffered a setback ahead of the second match, with Ishan Kishan ruled out due to a low-grade right adductor strain sustained during the series opener.

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India's Naman Dhir, right, shakes hands with his captain Shreyas Iyer, left, following the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. - | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Santner posing with the trophy ahead of the India vs New Zealand 5-match T20I series - X/Blackcaps
India's team captain Shreyas Iyer, left, toss a coin as West Indies' team captain Shai Hope watch it during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in contention to return to the playing XI, potentially opening alongside Abhishek Sharma, with Samson moving to No. 3.

India are also on the verge of reaching a significant milestone, having recorded 199 T20I victories after their first-match win. Another victory would give them their 200th win in the format and put them in a strong position to take control of the series.

All You Need To Know About India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

When and where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 24.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I online in India?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India from 12:30 PM IST onwards.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy.

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