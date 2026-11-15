A power cut at Bay Oval disrupted the live broadcast, forcing the multi-camera coverage to switch to a single-camera feed
Frustrated viewers took to social media to complain about poor video quality, buffering and limited camera angles
India lost Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad early, reaching 148/5 after 31 overs in the first innings
The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui became a talking point on social media on Sunday, November 15, for reasons beyond the action on the field.
A major technical glitch disrupted the live telecast, leaving viewers frustrated as the usual multi-camera coverage suddenly switched to a single-camera feed.
The disruption was reportedly caused by a power cut at the venue. When the broadcast resumed, viewers noticed a significant drop in video quality, with the coverage seemingly running on backup power.
The feed also switched to local commentary, while subscribers complained about repeated buffering and the stream getting stuck in a continuous loop.
The unusual viewing experience quickly became a talking point on X (formerly Twitter), with several subscribers expressing their disappointment over the quality of the live telecast.
Some viewers questioned whether they were watching a live international cricket match or a mobile phone recording, while others criticised the limited camera angles being offered during the game.
One social media user sarcastically questioned the quality of the live coverage, while another highlighted the irony of having to settle for limited camera angles during an international fixture.
The complaints continued to pour in, with viewers pointing out the repeated interruptions and the absence of the usual multi-camera coverage.
The broadcast issues also prompted criticism of the streaming experience, particularly from subscribers who expected uninterrupted coverage of the international fixture.
India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Fall Early
While the broadcast disruption dominated the online conversation, India also suffered setbacks with the bat during their chase of New Zealand's first-innings total.
Rohit Sharma was the first to depart, scoring seven off 13 deliveries before being caught by Dean Foxcroft off Matthew Fisher's bowling. Virat Kohli followed soon after, managing just five off seven balls before Fisher struck again, with Tim Seifert completing the catch.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was the next to fall, scoring 18 off 27 deliveries before being caught by Seifert off Jacob Duffy.
At the end of 31 overs, India were 148/5, with the remaining batters tasked with rebuilding the innings and guiding the team to a competitive total against New Zealand.