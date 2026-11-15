Why Did India Drop Kuldeep Yadav For 5th ODI Against New Zealand? Know His Replacement

Kuldeep Yadav dropped after conceding 73 runs in eight overs in the 4th ODI
Mohammed Siraj makes his first appearance of the ODI series
Yash Thakur makes his ODI debut as India field four frontline pacers
India have made a significant change to their bowling combination for the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been dropped from the playing XI, with India opting for an additional fast-bowling option.
The decision comes after India's disappointing 244-run defeat in the previous match, where their bowling and batting units struggled against the hosts.
Why is Kuldeep Yadav Not Playing Today?
Kuldeep Yadav has been dropped following an expensive outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. The spinner struggled to contain the opposition batters, conceding 73 runs in his eight overs without picking up a wicket.
His performance came at a difficult time for India, who are looking to bounce back after being bowled out for just 89 runs in the previous encounter. The team management has consequently decided to go with a pace-heavy bowling attack for the series finale.
India will feature four frontline fast bowlers in Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur and Auqib Nabi.
"Yash thakur is a jovial guy who has been waiting for the opportunity to play for the country and has been in the scheme of things for a while. I'm glad he's getting the opportunity to prove himself today. It's his debut, so good luck to him. [On Siraj's return] Obviously, Siraj has also been craving an opportunity to play in all formats. He's been around the team for a while and is pretty experienced. He's played over the years, so he knows how to go about things. We're super excited for him as well," Iyer said at the toss.
Who Replaced Kuldeep Yadav?
Young pacer Yash Thakur has replaced Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI and will make his ODI debut. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj also gets his first appearance of the five-match ODI series after being on the sidelines for the previous four games. He has replaced Gurnoor Brar who has bee
Siraj's inclusion comes after Gurnoor Brar was called up to India's Test squad ahead of the upcoming two-match series. The changes give India four specialist pace options as they look to level up their bowling performance and finish the ODI series on a winning note.