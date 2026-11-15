Why Did India Drop Kuldeep Yadav For 5th ODI Against New Zealand? Know His Replacement

"Yash thakur is a jovial guy who has been waiting for the opportunity to play for the country and has been in the scheme of things for a while. I'm glad he's getting the opportunity to prove himself today. It's his debut, so good luck to him. [On Siraj's return] Obviously, Siraj has also been craving an opportunity to play in all formats. He's been around the team for a while and is pretty experienced. He's played over the years, so he knows how to go about things. We're super excited for him as well," Iyer said at the toss.