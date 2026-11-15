'I Was Hurt': Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On T20 Snub, Vows To 'Break The Door Down' For India Return

Suryakumar Yadav said his omission from India’s T20 side after the T20 World Cup triumph had hurt him
The India T20I captain said the setback had renewed his hunger to force his way back into the national team
He struck a blistering 21-ball 60 for Mumbai against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener
Suryakumar Yadav has set his sights on an India comeback after his omission from the T20 side, saying on Saturday that the old hunger to play for the country had returned. He backed that message with a blazing 21-ball 60 for Mumbai against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener.
The India T20I captain said the setback had hurt but had also sharpened his drive. He said he was working on both his mindset and his skills to force his way back into the national team.
His comments came after a strong domestic return for Mumbai, where he has also taken on leadership again. Suryakumar linked his comeback push to the trust shown in him by Mumbai cricket and to the changing demands of T20 batting.
Selectors and setback
The omission stung. "After winning the World Cup, you naturally expect that you will play after the IPL or whenever India's first series takes place. Because you have won a major tournament, and winning an ICC event is not easy, especially on home soil, something nobody had achieved before," Suryakumar said after the match.
He added that he understood the decision was taken after due thought, even if it left him disappointed. "But the selectors must have had their reasons and must have thought things through before taking that decision. But yes, I was hurt. If you don't feel sad or hurt, how will you turn that into passion, and how will you play with that passion? That is what I am trying to do now," he said.
That feeling now drives him. The India T20I captain said the urge that marked his earlier climb back through domestic cricket had returned.
"The same hunger I had earlier to play for India, when I used to score runs after returning to domestic cricket, has come back again. If I want to play for India again, I will have to break the door down once more. All right, let's do it," he said.
Mumbai Backing and Role
Mumbai have backed him. Suryakumar, who was recently appointed Mumbai captain, said the role reflected the faith and respect shown by Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik. He said Naik could have picked another player but chose to stand by him during a difficult phase outside the Indian side.
"To stand by me during that difficult period, show support and make me the captain of the state team again — he could have chosen someone else. He had that option, but the responsibility, love and respect he has given me mean a lot. I will always remain grateful and humble for that," he said.
He made clear that the appointment meant more than just a position. For Suryakumar, it was a sign that Mumbai still trusted him at a time when his India place had gone.
T20 Batting Evolution
His focus has shifted too. Suryakumar said he was trying to keep pace with how fast T20 batting is changing. With teams now regularly pushing beyond 200, he said batters must carry powerplay momentum deep into the middle overs.
"After that, when we bat between overs seven and 15, it is important to maintain the same intensity and intent, even when playing for India. If we have to score 250-260, then that is what we have to do, and I am trying to follow that approach," he said.
That approach, he added, has always involved risk. But he now wants to stretch that even further because boundaries and sixes increasingly define the format.
"The 'high-risk, high-reward' game in the middle overs has always been part of my batting. But now I am trying to understand how I can take even more risks and hit more boundaries and sixes because T20 cricket has become a format dominated by boundaries and sixes," he said.
No Statement Intended
Asked whether the knock was a message to selectors, one of whom was present at the venue, Suryakumar said he was not trying to prove a point. His aim, he said, was to score steadily and help Mumbai win games.
"It is not about making a statement. I have been batting this way for the last four or five years, and I am enjoying it just as much today. This is an entertainment format, so I want to go out there and express myself freely," he said.
Mumbai still matters deeply to him. Suryakumar said playing for the state carries special weight because of the support he received in his early years.
"When I entered first-class cricket and age-group cricket, the Mumbai Cricket Association supported me a lot. So now it is time to give something back to the association. Whenever I take the field, I play with the same passion," he said.