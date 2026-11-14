Kashmir Boat Race

In photos | Kashmiri Women's Boat Race

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 November 2026 3:23 pm

A women’s boat race was held for the second time on Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Saturday, with around 149 boats participating. Organised by the district administration, the Water Sports Association and the Department of Lakes and Waterways, the event aimed to promote women’s empowerment and preserve Kashmir’s cultural heritage. Women from local communities showcased their rowing skills, encouraging greater participation in sports. The race also highlighted Dal Lake’s longstanding role in the region’s livelihoods and traditions.