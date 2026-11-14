In photos | Kashmiri Women's Boat Race

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A women’s boat race was held for the second time on Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Saturday, with around 149 boats participating. Organised by the district administration, the Water Sports Association and the Department of Lakes and Waterways, the event aimed to promote women’s empowerment and preserve Kashmir’s cultural heritage. Women from local communities showcased their rowing skills, encouraging greater participation in sports. The race also highlighted Dal Lake’s longstanding role in the region’s livelihoods and traditions.

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Kashmir Boat Race
Kashmiri women row their boats during a traditional boat race on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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Kashmir Boat Race 2026
Kashmiri women row their boat during a traditional boat race on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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water sports in Kashmir
Kashmiri women row their boats during a traditional boat race on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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Dal Lake Women’s Boat Race
Kashmiri women row their boats during a traditional boat race on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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Kashmir Boat Race
Kashmiri women row their boats during a traditional boat race on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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traditional boat race on the Dal Lake
Kashmiri women row their boats during a traditional boat race on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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water sports in Kashmir
Kashmiri women row their boats during a traditional boat race on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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Kashmir traditional womens boat race
Kashmiri women row their boats during a traditional boat race on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

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