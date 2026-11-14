Singer Avril Lavigne has become a mother to a girl.
The singer of Complicated kept details about her child's father private.
Avril Lavigne social media post invited several congratulatory comments.
Singer Avril Lavigne has become a mother for the first time, welcoming a baby girl at age 42. Recently, the Girlfriend singer took to her Instagram to share a series of monochrome photos of her newborn. Avril also gave fans a glimpse of her newborn baby girl and has kept details about the infant's father a secret.
Avril Lavigne keeps identity of baby's father under wraps
In the first snap, Avril Lavigne and her mysterious partner are seen holding their girl's hands. The second picture is pure adorableness. Avril is seen holding her baby close to her chest and cuddling her. Her daughter was seen wearing a cheetah-print onesie with a cute hairband. In the third snap, three pairs of checkered Vans sit on a skateboard next to a cute pair of baby Vans. Avril wrote in her caption, "Our Mini Fucking Princess has arrived".
Speaking more about Avril Lavigne's personal life, she was last linked with rapper Tyga back in 2023. They were linked in February 2023 after being spotted in Los Angeles. The duo had made many public appearances together before calling it quits in October 2023. The singer was previously engaged to musician Mod Sun, and the pair began dating in 2020. The duo announced their engagement in March 2022 and called it quits in February 2023.
Avril was in several complicated relationships, including two marriages. She first married Deryck Whibley after they began dating in the early 2000s. They tied the knot in 2006, separated in 2009, and finalised their divorce in 2010. In July 2013, Lavigne married Nickelback frontman, Chad Kroeger. In 2015, the couple announced their separation.