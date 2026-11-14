Avril Lavigne keeps identity of baby's father under wraps

In the first snap, Avril Lavigne and her mysterious partner are seen holding their girl's hands. The second picture is pure adorableness. Avril is seen holding her baby close to her chest and cuddling her. Her daughter was seen wearing a cheetah-print onesie with a cute hairband. In the third snap, three pairs of checkered Vans sit on a skateboard next to a cute pair of baby Vans. Avril wrote in her caption, "Our Mini Fucking Princess has arrived".