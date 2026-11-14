Ahmedabad DCPU flags four Diljit Dosanjh songs over alleged promotion of violence.
Officials raise concerns over sound levels exceeding 120 decibels and stage lighting.
Diljit’s Aura India Tour includes five announced concerts after the Ahmedabad show.
Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Ahmedabad concert has come under scrutiny after the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) approached the city’s Police Commissioner, seeking restrictions on songs that allegedly promote alcohol, drugs and weapons. The request comes days after authorities in Madhya Pradesh barred four of the singer’s songs from his Indore concert over similar concerns.
Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar confirmed that the letter was sent following a representation by Dr Panditrao Dharennavar of Chandigarh. The concert is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Why has the DCPU raised concerns over Diljit Dosanjh’s songs?
The letter flagged four tracks: Patiala Pegg, 5 Taara Theeke, Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara Di. It stated, “Songs such as Patiala Pegg, 5 Taara Theeke, Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya, and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara Di glorify alcohol consumption, narcotic substances (opium/drugs), and weapons/violence. Performing such songs, even with altered or twisted lyrics, exerts an adverse impact on the minds of children and youth,” said the letter.
The DCPU also raised concerns about stage effects, including sound levels reportedly exceeding 120 decibels and rapidly changing lights. It warned that these could pose health risks to young children and requested that children not be invited on stage.
The use of cartridge or bullet belts as part of stage costumes was also questioned. According to the DCPU, such accessories could promote gun culture and glorify violence. The letter referred to a July 22, 2019 Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment concerning songs promoting intoxication and violence.
Parmar urged the Police Commissioner to take appropriate measures. An official said the police would decide on the matter while keeping public interest in mind.
Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour schedule
The controversy comes shortly after Diljit made history as the first Punjabi singer to perform at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, where he performed Pokito with Daddy Yankee.
The India leg of his Aura Tour began with a sold-out Delhi concert on October 30. Following the Indore show on November 15, he is scheduled to perform in Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. Dates for Chandigarh and Kolkata are yet to be announced.