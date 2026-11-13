Ramayana’s VFX Verdict : Epic Scale Meets Digital Friction

One of the film's cinematographers, Pankaj Kumar, put this visual artifice down as intentional. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he insisted, "See, if we shot Ramayana in a real jungle, the world would look very real, but maybe that’s not what we’re looking for. We want our world to look more enhanced, better than the real forest. For the forests that Ram and Lakshman are walking in to fight demons, realistic trees in the jungle may not give us that larger-than-life experience, with giant monsters attacking and our characters swinging from one tree to the other. Where is realism in that? There is no realism in that. You are giving a fantasy world to the audience. So why be a stickler for realistic-looking leaves or branches? It’s just a different medium of expressing yourself."