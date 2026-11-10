Nitish Bharadwaj withdraws his earlier Ramayana praise

The actor also questioned the film's emphasis on visual effects at the expense of its philosophical and spiritual elements. Expressing his disappointment, he wrote, “I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya. This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat’s history, heritage and core spiritual values.”