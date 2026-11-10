Kiara-Sidharth Romance

After sparking a romance while co-starring in 2021's Shershaah, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra kept their relationship low-key until their fairytale February 2023 wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Kiara later revealed on Koffee With Karan that Sidharth proposed during a family getaway to Rome, smartly weaving a line from Shershaah into the moment. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025, and announced in October 2026 that they are expecting their second baby. The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post displaying their hands holding a pair of tiny baby socks.