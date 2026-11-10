Koffee With Karan S9 : Kiara Advani Reveals Karan Johar Threw Shahid Kapoor Off Stage At Her Wedding

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
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Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to appear on Koffee With Karan 9, with the new promo showing the couple revisiting wedding memories and spilling a funny story involving Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor

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Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Photo: JioHotstar
Summary of this article

  • Koffee With Karan is in its ninth and final season.

  • Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the guests of the upcoming episode.

  • Koffee With Karan airs on JioHotstar every Wednesday.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to make their debut couple appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 9. Having recently revealed they are expecting their second child, the duo will offer viewers an intimate peek into their married life, wedding recollections, and banter with host Karan Johar.

JioHotstar dropped the promo on Tuesday, lending a teaser of the upcoming banter. Unveiling the clip, the platform wrote, "Their Koffee manifestations came true, and now there’s a whole new chapter to catch up on Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 5, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar."

In the promo, Karan Johar praises Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding as "so special," spurring Kiara to share how Shahid Kapoor joined Karan onstage to keep him company during his performance—until the filmmaker threw Shahid off the stage.

The mood turns cheeky when Karan asks about the 'roles they play off-screen' and if they bring any characters into their personal lives. Sidharth fires back, "We don't want to bring work home and definitely not into our bedroom." When Karan asks what they do to keep date nights going past dinner, Kiara—gesturing to her baby bump—jokes, "Bas ab humara, we wrap it up at dinner."

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kiara-Sidharth Romance

After sparking a romance while co-starring in 2021's Shershaah, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra kept their relationship low-key until their fairytale February 2023 wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Kiara later revealed on Koffee With Karan that Sidharth proposed during a family getaway to Rome, smartly weaving a line from Shershaah into the moment. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025, and announced in October 2026 that they are expecting their second baby. The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post displaying their hands holding a pair of tiny baby socks.

Sharing the photo, they wrote, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

Kiara Advani was recently seen in Yash-starrer Toxic.

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