Student Of The Year : After Dark Director Reema Maya Shrugs Off Shanaya Kapoor Nepotism Backlash

Reema Maya Praises Shanaya

Discussing her experience directing Shanaya, Reema highlighted the thorough preparation involved in a Pinkvilla interview, “And it was the same process with Shanaya also; it was a lot of in-depth conversations, and it was a lot of clear separation between who Aditi is, who Ayesha is, what motivates each character, what their life history has been so far till they reach the point that the show is set in, what their interpersonal dynamics have been, and why Aditi is the way she is, why does she dresses the way she does, talks the way she does, feels the way she does.”