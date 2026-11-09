Ranabaali begins streaming on OTT from November 13 in five languages.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite after their February 26 wedding.
Rahul Sankrityan directs the period drama produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali is heading to OTT just weeks after its theatrical release. The period drama, which brought the actors together on screen again, will be available to stream on Netflix. Set in pre-Independence India, the film follows a rebel who takes on British rule against the backdrop of a genocide that claimed the lives of lakhs of Indians.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali arrived in cinemas on October 16. Vijay plays the central rebel character, while Rashmika portrays his wife. The film marks another collaboration between the actors, whose pairing has remained popular since their earlier projects.
Ranabaali OTT release date and languages
Netflix announced the film’s digital premiere through its official Instagram account on Monday. The streaming platform shared the announcement with the caption, "Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali is coming. Watch Ranabaali on Netflix, out 13 November in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam."
The film will begin streaming on November 13 and will be available in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Netflix also encouraged viewers to search for 'Southverse' on the platform to explore its collection of South Indian films and shows.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite after marriage
The reunion of Vijay and Rashmika is one of the major talking points surrounding Ranabaali. The two actors previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, films that helped establish their popularity as an on-screen pair.
Their latest collaboration carries added significance as it is their first film together since their marriage. The couple tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. They also recently appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9.
Cast and crew of Ranabaali
Apart from its lead pair, Ranabaali features Arnold Vosloo, known for playing the villain in The Mummy series, as British officer Sir Theodore Hector. The film also marks Vijay's second collaboration with director Rahul Sankrityan after the 2018 film Taxiwala.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the period drama features music composed by Ajay-Atul. With its theatrical run now behind it, the film will reach a wider audience through Netflix from November 13.