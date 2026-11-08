Mammootty unveiled a new Mela poster on Diwali.
The poster shows Mammootty seated at the centre in a fireworks store-style setting with the greeting Happy Diwali.
The image features several team members, two young girls in red sunglasses, and racks of crackers in the background.
Diwali brought a new look at Mammootty's upcoming Malayalam film Mela. The actor shared a poster with himself and several members of the film's team on social media. Mammootty sits in a chair at the centre. "Happy Diwali" is written on top of the poster, while Mela appears at the lower-right.
Mammootty's Mela poster details
The setting looks like a traditional fireworks store, with racks of crackers and festive merchandise filling the backdrop.
Mammootty, alongside others in the poster, is dressed in black, giving the image a coordinated feel rather than a casual behind-the-scenes look.
The frame features decorative boxes and a group photograph add texture, several people are holding different kinds of fireworks, and two young girls in red sunglasses stand near Mammootty. Bright firecracker packs line the shelves behind them.
Have a look at the poster here.
About Mela
The film is directed by Nithish Sahadev and backed by Mammootty Kampany. It is co-written by Sahadev and Anuraj OB. Mela marks Sahadev’s third film as a director, following Falimy (2023) and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (2026).
The makers announced the film on September 7 on Mammootty's 75th birthday.
Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer and Bles Thomas has served as the editor. Vishnu Vijay is the music composer.
For the unversed, the National Award-winning actor acted in a film with the same title in 1980. Set against the backdrop of a circus, it was directed by the late KG George and also starred Sreenivasan, Anjali Naidu and Bhaskara Kurup, among others.
Apart from Mela, Mammootty will also star with Tamil actor Dhanush in OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood. Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously helmed Amaran, is directing it.
The action drama is set for theatrical release on November 20, 2026.