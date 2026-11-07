Indian cinema has produced several accomplished performers, but few have explored the possibilities of acting quite like Kamal Haasan. An actor, filmmaker, screenwriter and producer, he has spent more than six decades pushing the boundaries of mainstream cinema. Whether playing emotionally vulnerable characters, experimenting with physical comedy or taking on morally complicated roles, Haasan has consistently demonstrated an ability to disappear into the characters he portrays. His work across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema has also made him one of the few performers to enjoy recognition across different film industries.