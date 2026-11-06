Delhi HC Rules Doosra Infringes Sourav Ganguly's Personality Rights, Won't Pause Release

High Court Calls Out Sourav Ganguly Personality Rights Breach

The High Court granted interim relief to Ganguly and Luv Films, instructing director Abhinay Deo, distributor PVR INOX, and the producers of Doosra to furnish an unconditional ₹2 crore bank guarantee for violating Ganguly’s personality rights. Finding a prima facie case of unauthorized commercial exploitation of Ganguly’s identity and iconic career moments, the Court held that the film’s promotional campaign undermines the commercial value of Luv Films' officially licensed biopic. Vikramaditya Motwane is directing the official biopic where Rajkummar Rao plays Ganguly. The court clarified that the order is limited to the interim stage and does not touch upon the merits of the suit.