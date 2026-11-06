Sehwag & Dravid Juniors In Playing XI: Check India’s Lineup For U-19 Asia Cup Opener vs Nepal

"Going to bowl first on this surface. Preparation has been good. We came early and we had a good 2-3 days practice sessions. [On the wicket] Yeah, it has a nice grass covering and there should be something early on, so we'll make the most of it. [Who are the ones we can look forward to today?] They are all extraordinary talents, and look out to all of them," said Lakshya during the toss.