Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After Historic 23-Year Portugal Career

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 5 November 2026 7:18 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football, drawing the curtain on a legendary 23-year career with the Portuguese national team. The 41-year-old icon confirmed his decision in an emotional social media message, handing back the iconic No. 7 shirt to "give it to the future" after making his debut in August 2003. He departs as the greatest international scorer in history with world-record tallies of 146 goals and 234 caps. As Portugal's captain, Ronaldo transformed his country's football identity, leading them to their first three major titles—UEFA Euro 2016 alongside two UEFA Nations League crowns—while becoming the first male player to score across six FIFA World Cups. Despite a recent friction-filled fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus, his unmatched individual dominance, extraordinary longevity, and leadership leave an indelible legacy as Portugal's most defining sports figure.