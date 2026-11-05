Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After Historic 23-Year Portugal Career

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Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football, drawing the curtain on a legendary 23-year career with the Portuguese national team. The 41-year-old icon confirmed his decision in an emotional social media message, handing back the iconic No. 7 shirt to "give it to the future" after making his debut in August 2003. He departs as the greatest international scorer in history with world-record tallies of 146 goals and 234 caps. As Portugal's captain, Ronaldo transformed his country's football identity, leading them to their first three major titles—UEFA Euro 2016 alongside two UEFA Nations League crowns—while becoming the first male player to score across six FIFA World Cups. Despite a recent friction-filled fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus, his unmatched individual dominance, extraordinary longevity, and leadership leave an indelible legacy as Portugal's most defining sports figure.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to kick a penalty during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader, File
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Cristiano Ronaldo retirement
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) shoots at the goal in front of Spain's Marc Cucurella (24), left during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez, File
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Cristiano Ronaldo international retirement
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo performs a bicycle kick past Czech Republic's David Limbersky during the Euro 2012 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Portugal in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, June 21, 2012. | Photo: AP/Gero Breloer, File
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Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Soccer retires from international football
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning penalty kick in a shoot out against England during the quarterfinal World Cup soccer match between England and Portugal in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, July 1, 2006. | Photo: AP/Matt Dunham, File
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Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he holds the trophy while celebrating winning the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Netherlands at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, June 9, 2019. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File
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CR7 retirement announcement
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the trophy at the end of the Euro 2016 final soccer match between Portugal and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Sunday, July 10, 2016. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein, File
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Cristiano Ronaldo number 7 shirt goodbye
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team's second goal at the World Cup group B soccer match against Spain in Sochi, Russia, June 15, 2018. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis, File
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End of an era Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Wales, at the Grand Stade in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 6, 2016. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein, File
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CR7 Portugal will always be in me
Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, right, leads a tearful Cristiano Ronaldo to collect his runners-up medal after Greece beat Portugal 1-0 in the Euro 2004 soccer championship final match at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, July 4, 2004. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno, File
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Ronaldo 23 years of Portugal
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is carried away on a stretcher after getting injured during the Euro 2016 final soccer match between Portugal and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Sunday, July 10, 2016. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File
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Cristiano Ronaldo images
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, and his teammates celebrate after winning the Euro 2016 final soccer match between Portugal and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Sunday, July 10, 2016. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File

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