RB Leipzig Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland's Late Winner Seals Victory For The Cityzens

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 5 November 2026 4:53 pm

Manchester City edged RB Leipzig 3-2 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter, with Erling Haaland scoring a late winner to secure all three points. Nico O'Reilly opened the scoring for City before Leipzig fought back through Ridle Baku and Antonio Nusa, while Enzo Fernandez also found the net for Pep Guardiola's side. Haaland eventually settled the contest with a clinical finish from Elliot Anderson's cross, ending City's run of two defeats in three matches.