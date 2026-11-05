RB Leipzig Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland's Late Winner Seals Victory For The Cityzens

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Manchester City edged RB Leipzig 3-2 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter, with Erling Haaland scoring a late winner to secure all three points. Nico O'Reilly opened the scoring for City before Leipzig fought back through Ridle Baku and Antonio Nusa, while Enzo Fernandez also found the net for Pep Guardiola's side. Haaland eventually settled the contest with a clinical finish from Elliot Anderson's cross, ending City's run of two defeats in three matches.

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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League soccer highlights-Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez
Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez, center, celebrates to the fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leibzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League soccer highlights
A fan shows a scarf with the name of Erling Haaland after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leibzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League soccer highlights-Enzo Maresca
Manchester City's head coach Enzo Maresca, center, celebrates with players after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leibzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League soccer highlights-Manchester Citys Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates after scoring this side third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leibzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League soccer highlights-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, top, fails to score against Leipzig's goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leibzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League soccer highlights-Enzo Fernandez
Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez, center right, celebrates with team mates after scoring this side second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leibzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League soccer highlights-Ridle Baku
Leipzig's Ridle Baku celebrates after scoring this side first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leibzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League soccer highlights-Marc Guehi
Manchester City's Marc Guehi and Leipzig's Brajan Gruda challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leibzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League soccer highlights-Manchester Citys Rayan Cherki
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, right, celebrate with team mates after an own goal by Leipzig during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leibzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League soccer highlights-Ezechiel Banzuzi
Leipzig's Ezechiel Banzuzi, left, and Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leibzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

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