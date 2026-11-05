Alia Bhatt shares two Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana BTS pictures featuring daughter Raha.
Ranbir Kapoor takes a break from filming to spend time with Raha.
Actor reveals Raha visited the Ramayana sets and shot scenes with co-stars.
Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's life on the sets of Ramayana, posting two behind-the-scenes pictures of the actor spending time with their daughter, Raha. The photographs offer a rare look at the family moment between filming schedules, with Ranbir still dressed as Lord Rama. Alia also penned a heartfelt note praising her husband for balancing the demands of the ambitious project with time for their daughter.
Ranbir Kapoor takes a break from Ramayana shoot for Raha
In the first photograph, Ranbir is seen in his traditional Lord Rama costume, complete with a bow and arrow and a sword. The actor crouches beside Raha and kisses her on the cheek. The second picture shows the father-daughter duo on a rocky outdoor set, with Ranbir gently holding his daughter as she hugs him.
The pictures capture a personal side of the actor's experience on the film, away from the elaborate sets and the scale of the production. Alia's note also acknowledged the efforts of the wider team working on Ramayana. She expressed pride in everyone involved in bringing the epic to the big screen and praised Ranbir for giving the film his all while continuing to make time for Raha.
Raha's visits to the Ramayana sets
Ranbir has previously spoken about Raha's connection with the film. In a conversation with BBC, the actor revealed that his daughter had visited the Ramayana sets several times. He also shared that Raha had shot a few scenes with Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, and Ravie Dubey, who essays Lakshman.
The actor has spoken about Raha's growing interest in the story as well, suggesting that the epic has become familiar to her through his work on the film.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Vivek Oberoi and Arun Govil. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the ambitious adaptation is planned as a two-part cinematic retelling of the epic.