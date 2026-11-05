SS Rajamouli Reviews Ramayana: Hails Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Serene' Rama And Yash’s 'Menacing' Presence

This isn't the first time Rajamouli supported the film. Earlier, when the film's trailer was released, the filmmaker shared it on social media and lauded the team's vision. He wrote, “#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team,” he added.