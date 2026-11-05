SS Rajamouli Reviews Ramayana: Hails Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Serene' Rama And Yash’s 'Menacing' Presence

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is out now in theatres.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi front the two-part saga.
RRR director SS Rajamouli praised the epic adaptation's visual scale and the actors.
SS Rajamouli has raved about Nitesh Tiwari’s newly released epic Ramayana, singling out its breathtaking scale alongside standout turns from leads Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), and Yash (Ravana). The screenplay adaptation of Valmiki's epic was co-written by Shridhar Raghavan along with Tiwari. The film's music is composed by Academy Award-winning musicians AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, who have collaborated for the first time on this project.
Taking to X, Rajamouli wrote, "#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch. Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent."
He added, “Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it.Congratulations @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen."
This isn't the first time Rajamouli supported the film. Earlier, when the film's trailer was released, the filmmaker shared it on social media and lauded the team's vision. He wrote, “#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team,” he added.
Ramayana Cast, Release
Steered by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster is out across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.
SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Varanasi, which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. It stars Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu in key roles.