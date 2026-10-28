Ramayana First Reactions: 'Breathtaking Visuals', 'Emotionally Flat' And 'Music Backfires'

Another reviewer had a mixed opinion, "#Ramayana Initial Impressions: A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial like at times. The second half also drags in places because of where Part 1 chooses to end, with limited material stretched out through lengthy action blocks that don’t create much impact."