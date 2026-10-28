Tributes pour in for Kevin Bleyer

Friends and colleagues also paid tribute. “Kevin Bleyer was a writer’s writer,” said his friend, actor and screenwriter Danny Strong. “From his many years on The Daily Show to writing Obama’s WHCD speeches to his many books and his work on numerous scripted dramas, Kevin could literally do it all. His immense talent was only outmatched by his kind soul. I am in complete shock that he is gone and my sadness is overwhelming. I already miss him dearly.”