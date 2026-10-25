'Enough Is Enough': Obama Slams Trump Over ‘Chaos And Cruelty’ Ahead Of Midterm Elections

Obama attacks Trump over Iran policy and consumer prices.
He urges voters to check the administration’s power.
Midterm elections will determine control of the US Congress.
Former US President Barack Obama has slammed President Donald Trump over his policies toward Iran and high consumer prices during his campaign for democratic candidate El-Sayed in Ohio.
Obama warned that Iran now holds significant influence over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. "Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz, where oil goes through to get to the world," Obama said.
While campaigning in Georgia, US President Donald Trump defended his administration’s immigration and tariff policies, telling supporters that "we're in the golden age of America".
Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, urged voters in Ohio to use the upcoming election to hold the Trump administration in check. "This election is our last best chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this administration," Obama told the crowd on Saturday.
Obama also criticised the Trump administration for focusing on what he described as less important issues. Taking a sarcastic swipe at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Obama said he was "laser-focused on important matters like the jawline and testosterone levels of our troops". He also mocked changes to the White House, describing them as tacky.
He further said, “After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in the modern era, you get a chance to say, 'enough is enough'.”
Obama served as US president from 2009 until Donald Trump took office in 2017. He remains a prominent figure among Democrats, who hope his presence on the campaign trail will energise supporters ahead of a closely contested US Senate race. The contest features El-Sayed against Republican Mike Rogers, a former member of the US House of Representatives.
Midterm Elections In The USA
The November 3 midterm elections will determine which party controls Congress for the remainder of Donald Trump’s term, shaping how easily he can push forward his agenda. The vote is often viewed as a public verdict on the sitting president and his administration.
A Democratic victory in the House of Representatives would give the party control of congressional committees, along with the authority to issue subpoenas and hold hearings into the Trump administration’s decisions. Early voting is already underway. Trump cast his ballot in Florida on Saturday, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.