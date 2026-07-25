Barack Obama Pays Surprise Visit To WNBA All-Stars At Presidential Center

Caitlin Clark was in awe after meeting former President Barack Obama after he surprised the WNBA All-Stars on Friday at his Presidential Center. Clark called her conversation with Obama “a moment I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life.” “It was obviously super cool. He just complimented me for the way that I handle everything, obviously with everything that’s been going on,” the Indiana Fever star said Friday after meeting Obama. “He’s somebody that has been in front of the media quite a bit and he reminded me, ‘When I got famous in my 40s, I didn’t have to do it in my 20s.’” Obama spoke to the players for a few minutes on the basketball court at the center which opened last month. He spoke to the players for a few minutes before taking a group photo. Obama then spent about 10 minutes shaking hands with the players and taking photos with them, including Clark.

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Barack Obama Pays Surprise Visit To WNBA All-Stars-
Former President Barack Obama greets WNBA All-Star Paige Bueckers, left, during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Barack Obama WNBA visi
Former President Barack Obama talks with WNBA All-Stars during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Former President Barack Obama speaks while WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, listens during an WNBA All-Star practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Former President Barack Obama briefly guards WNBA All-Star Jonquil Jones during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Former President Barack Obama hugs WNBA All-Star Jonquil Jones after briefly guarding her during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Former President Barack Obama briefly guards WNBA All-Star Jonquil Jones during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Former President Barack Obama jokes with WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Former President Barack Obama poses with WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Former President Barack Obama greets WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, left, during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Former President Barack Obama poses for a selfie with WNBA All-Star Angel Reese during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Former President Barack Obama, left, jokes around with WNBA All-Star Jackie Young, right, during a practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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