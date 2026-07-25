Barack Obama Pays Surprise Visit To WNBA All-Stars At Presidential Center
Caitlin Clark was in awe after meeting former President Barack Obama after he surprised the WNBA All-Stars on Friday at his Presidential Center. Clark called her conversation with Obama “a moment I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life.” “It was obviously super cool. He just complimented me for the way that I handle everything, obviously with everything that’s been going on,” the Indiana Fever star said Friday after meeting Obama. “He’s somebody that has been in front of the media quite a bit and he reminded me, ‘When I got famous in my 40s, I didn’t have to do it in my 20s.’” Obama spoke to the players for a few minutes on the basketball court at the center which opened last month. He spoke to the players for a few minutes before taking a group photo. Obama then spent about 10 minutes shaking hands with the players and taking photos with them, including Clark.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE