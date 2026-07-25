In Photos: Bahuda Rath Yatra Celebrated With Devotion And Grandeur Across Kolkata
Thousands of devotees took part in the Bahuda Rath Yatra celebrations across Kolkata as Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra made their ceremonial return journey. This photo gallery captures the vibrant chariot processions, devotional fervour, colourful rituals, and the festive spirit that filled the city's streets.
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