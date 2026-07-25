In Photos: Bahuda Rath Yatra Celebrated With Devotion And Grandeur Across Kolkata

Thousands of devotees took part in the Bahuda Rath Yatra celebrations across Kolkata as Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra made their ceremonial return journey. This photo gallery captures the vibrant chariot processions, devotional fervour, colourful rituals, and the festive spirit that filled the city's streets.

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ISKCON ulta rath yatra kolkata
Artists perform in front of the chariot prior to start the return of chariots carrying Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata, India, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Ulta rath Yatra photo highlights
Devotees of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) carry the idol of Jagannath during the return of chariots carrying Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata, India, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Ulta rath Yatra photo gallery
A devotee prays in prostration in front of Lord Jagannath's chariot during the return of chariots festival, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata, India, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Bahuda Yatra Kolkata highlights
Devotees throng around the chariots carrying Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata, India, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Lord Jagannath return trip photo gallery
An artist performs in front of the chariot prior to start the return of chariots carrying Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata, India, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Lord Jagannath return trip rituals
Devotees of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) walk in a procession beside a pool of water during the return of chariots carrying Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata, India, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Bahuda Yatra
Devotees hold the rope as they pull the chariots carrying Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram during the return of chariot festival, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata, India, Friday, July 24, 2026. |Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Lord Jagannath return trip photos
Devotees pull the chariot of Hindu god Jagannath holding a rope during the return of the chariots, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata, India, Friday, July 24, 2026. |Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Bahuda Yatra Kolkata photo gallery
Devotees of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) carry the idol of Balaram during the return of chariots carrying Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata. |Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Albert Road ISKCON Kolkata chariot path
A priest of The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) worships the Hindu deity Lord Jagannath, during the return of chariots, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata, India, Friday, July 24, 2026. |Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Lord Jagannath ulta rath yatra
Devotees prostrate and respectfully touch the ropes tied to the the chariots of Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram during the return of chariots festival, which marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival, in Kolkata, India, Friday, July 24, 2026. |Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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