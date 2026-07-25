CJP to Launch Website to Identify Police Personnel Over July 20 Protest Crackdown, Plans Legal Action

CJP will launch a website to collect photos and videos from protesters to identify police personnel allegedly involved in the July 20 crackdown and pursue legal action against them.
The party alleged that students and women protesters were assaulted during the police action and said it would seek court intervention if FIRs are not registered.
CJP also reiterated its demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, sought a public apology for the protesters, and demanded ₹1 crore compensation for families of those who died by suicide after the NEET cancellation.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday announced that it will launch a dedicated website to collect photographs and videos from protesters to identify police personnel allegedly involved in the July 20 crackdown during the 'Sansad Chalo' march.
The party said it intends to seek FIRs against the identified officers and approach the courts if the Delhi Police refuses to register cases.
CJP Alleges Assault on Students, Women Protesters
Addressing a press conference, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that police personnel assaulted students and molested women protesters during the police action.
"As we announced earlier, every officer who attacked students, injured them and molested young girls has been warned. We will not remain quiet. We will remember everything," Das said.
Das urged protesters to submit photographs and videos of police personnel allegedly involved in the crackdown through the proposed website.
"We are launching a website and urge all protesters to upload any videos or photographs they have of the police officials who attacked them. The CJP team will scrutinise the material and identify every police officer. There should be FIRs against them," he said.
He added that if the Delhi Police failed to register FIRs, the party would seek judicial intervention.
"Lawyers from across India are helping us. We will obtain court orders directing that FIRs be registered against the police personnel. When the time comes, we will ensure that all of them go to jail. This is our promise," Das said.
CJP Meets Union Ministers, Reiterates Demands
Later in the day, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Vithalbhai Patel House in New Delhi.
According to the party, the two-hour meeting saw CJP reiterate that its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable.
The outfit also sought a public apology to students who it alleged were "brutally thrashed" during the July 20 protest and demanded ₹1 crore as compensation for the families of those who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET examination on May 3.
July 20 'Sansad Chalo' March
The July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, organised by the CJP over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, was stopped by the Delhi Police using tear gas and baton charges.
The Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns and maintained that force was used only after protesters attempted to breach security arrangements