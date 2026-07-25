A Century Of Stars: Santo Domingo Ignites The World's Oldest Regional Games
The historic Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium erupted in a kaleidoscope of light, rhythm, and pride on July 24, 2026, as the legendary athlete Felix Sanchez lit the cauldron during the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games opening ceremony. Under the theme of "100 Years of Unity, One Region, One Heart", the event celebrated the centenary of the world's oldest regional multi-sport event. Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader declared the historic games open before a sold-out crowd, launching a monumental event featuring 56 disciplines in 40 sports and over 6,000 athletes from 37 nations in competition. The 90-minute show integrated modern tech with folklore and even had a specialised high-fashion segment showcasing regional design. Santo Domingo thus cemented its legacy as the first city ever to host these Games three times, having previously welcomed them in 1974 and 1986. "Coli", the endemic barrancoli bird, is the official mascot.
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