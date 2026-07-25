A Century Of Stars: Santo Domingo Ignites The World's Oldest Regional Games

The historic Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium erupted in a kaleidoscope of light, rhythm, and pride on July 24, 2026, as the legendary athlete Felix Sanchez lit the cauldron during the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games opening ceremony. Under the theme of "100 Years of Unity, One Region, One Heart", the event celebrated the centenary of the world's oldest regional multi-sport event. Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader declared the historic games open before a sold-out crowd, launching a monumental event featuring 56 disciplines in 40 sports and over 6,000 athletes from 37 nations in competition. The 90-minute show integrated modern tech with folklore and even had a specialised high-fashion segment showcasing regional design. Santo Domingo thus cemented its legacy as the first city ever to host these Games three times, having previously welcomed them in 1974 and 1986. "Coli", the endemic barrancoli bird, is the official mascot.

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CAC Games 2026 photo highlights-
Fireworks explode over the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Central American and Caribbean Games - former Athlete Felix Sanchez,
The former Athlete Felix Sanchez, from the Dominican Republic, holds the torch during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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The former volleyball player Milagros Cabral, from the Dominican Republic, carries the torch into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
The former volleyball player Milagros Cabral, from the Dominican Republic, carries the torch into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Dominican Republics singers Jandy Ventura, left, and Miriam Cruz perform during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Dominican Republic's singers Jandy Ventura, left, and Miriam Cruz perform during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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The National Choir sings the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
The National Choir sings the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Techy Fatule and Manny Cruz perform during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Techy Fatule and Manny Cruz perform during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Athletes of the United States Virgin Islands parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Athletes of the United States Virgin Islands parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Athletes of Costa Rica parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Athletes of Costa Rica parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Athletes of Barbados parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Athletes of Barbados parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Athletes of Colombia parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Athletes of Colombia parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Gabriela Rodriguez and Juan Manuel Celaya of Mexico carry their countrys flag during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Gabriela Rodriguez and Juan Manuel Celaya of Mexico carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Athletes of Suriname parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Athletes of Suriname parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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President of Dominican Republic Luis Abinader
President of Dominican Republic Luis Abinader applauds during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Athletes of Trinidad and Tobago parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Athletes of Trinidad and Tobago parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Luis Alvarez of Venezuela carries his countrys flag during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Luis Alvarez of Venezuela carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Emmbriel Flanders and Adaya Bourne of Saint Kitts y Nevis carry their countrys flag during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Emmbriel Flanders and Adaya Bourne of Saint Kitts y Nevis carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Athletes of Jamaica parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Athletes of Jamaica parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Athletes of Puerto Rico parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026.
Athletes of Puerto Rico parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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