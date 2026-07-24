Pakistan Military Retaliates After TTP Suicide Attack Kills 15 Near Afghan Border

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the Manji Khel checkpoint in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 15 people, including 12 soldiers
Pakistani military forces killed 12 militants during a subsequent counter-operation following the deadly overnight attack near the Afghan border
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the assault, stating that four suicide bombers were involved in targeting the joint military-police post
A suicide bombing during the night at the Manji Khel checkpoint in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed 15 people, including 12 soldiers. The military stated on Friday that troops killed 12 militants during a subsequent counter-operation, as reported by News18. The post, situated in Tank district near the Afghan border, is jointly manned by military personnel and police officers.
Details Of The Attack
The militants initially tried to force their way into the checkpoint. When they failed to enter, one of them rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the exterior boundary, triggering a powerful blast.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the group stated that four suicide bombers were involved.
Rising Regional Border Tensions
The incident is the latest in a series of militant attacks in Pakistan's northwestern region, where violence has increased in recent months. The TTP has carried out attacks against the Pakistani government since 2007 to replace the existing system with its own strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Pakistan has long accused militants of crossing into the country from safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan after planning attacks there. The Taliban deny those claims, insisting that the security issues faced by Pakistan are a domestic concern.