Pakistan Military Retaliates After TTP Suicide Attack Kills 15 Near Afghan Border

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

A Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan suicide bombing at a military checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district killed 15 people, including 12 soldiers, prompting Pakistani forces to launch a counter-operation that left 12 militants dead amid rising tensions along the Afghan border

Representational Image
Pakistan Military Retaliates After TTP Suicide Attack Killed 15 People Near Afghan Border Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the Manji Khel checkpoint in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 15 people, including 12 soldiers

  • Pakistani military forces killed 12 militants during a subsequent counter-operation following the deadly overnight attack near the Afghan border

  • The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the assault, stating that four suicide bombers were involved in targeting the joint military-police post

A suicide bombing during the night at the Manji Khel checkpoint in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed 15 people, including 12 soldiers. The military stated on Friday that troops killed 12 militants during a subsequent counter-operation, as reported by News18. The post, situated in Tank district near the Afghan border, is jointly manned by military personnel and police officers.

Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty - |
Indus Waters Treaty Will Not Function in Current Form Unless Pakistan Halts Terror: Govt Sources

By Outlook News Desk

Details Of The Attack

The militants initially tried to force their way into the checkpoint. When they failed to enter, one of them rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the exterior boundary, triggering a powerful blast.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the group stated that four suicide bombers were involved.

Pakistan Army - File Photo; Representative image
Pakistan Says 26 TTP Militants Killed In Air Strikes Inside Afghanistan; Kabul Reports Civilian Deaths

By Outlook News Desk

Rising Regional Border Tensions

The incident is the latest in a series of militant attacks in Pakistan's northwestern region, where violence has increased in recent months. The TTP has carried out attacks against the Pakistani government since 2007 to replace the existing system with its own strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Related Content
After a blast in Pakistan's Balochistan. - PTI
Pakistan-Afghanistan border - File Photo; Representative image
Pakistan Kills 29 Militants in Border Strikes After Karachi Attack - null
75 Killed, 150 Injured In Two Blasts Targeting Election Rallies In Pakistan - null

Pakistan has long accused militants of crossing into the country from safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan after planning attacks there. The Taliban deny those claims, insisting that the security issues faced by Pakistan are a domestic concern.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories