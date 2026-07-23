Monsoon Session Day 4: Parliament Deadlock Set To Continue Over Paper Leak Crisis; Both Houses Adjourned Until 2 PM

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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Opposition leaders are demanding a debate on the alleged police 'brutality' against protesting students in New Delhi while also seeking the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper ‘leak’

Parliament Protests
Protests in the Parliament Premises on Day 4
Summary of this article

  • Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

  • Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala submitted notices to suspend regular business in both Houses to debate the examination crisis and police action against students.

  • Sonia Gandhi led Opposition MPs in a protest near Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises to reiterate demands for Pradhan's dismissal.

Repeated adjournments amid Opposition protests disrupted the first three days of the Monsoon Session, which commenced on July 20, 2026, leaving Parliament unable to transact any business. The deadlock looks set to continue on the fourth day.

Opposition leaders are demanding a debate on the alleged police 'brutality' against protesting students in New Delhi while also seeking the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper ‘leak’.

The government offered to discuss the NEET issue however, the Congress demanded suspending all scheduled business under Rajya Sabha Rule 267 and Lok Sabha Rule 56. Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also reiterated the demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. - Sansad TV via PTI
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3: Govt Offers NEET-UG Debate, Rijiju Says Opposition Should Not Block Discussion

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Protests At Makar Dwar

Protests erupted inside the Parliament complex as opposition lawmakers gathered near Makar Dwar on Thursday to demand the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined the demonstration as anger over nationwide exam paper leaks intensified.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over last month's NEET (UG) paper leak issue, in Nagpur. - | Photo: PTI
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Parliament in New Delhi - Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Govt May Tell House it is Willing to Hold Discussion on NEET Paper Leak Issue - SURESH K PANDEY
Lok Sabha - PTI

Ruling coalition lawmakers launched a counter-demonstration as the National Democratic Alliance members targeted Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee. The House has suspended Banerjee after he directed offensive remarks at two female parliamentarians.

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts For Paper Leak Cases - Photo- PTI
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Notices For Business Suspension

Congress MP KC Venugopal also demanded an urgent debate while filing an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to halt scheduled proceedings. Venugopal wanted Parliament to discuss how police treated student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. He also targeted the "severe and ongoing crisis" plaguing the national examination system.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also sought a Rajya Sabha halt  submitted a similar formal notice to suspend all scheduled business to force a debate on the NEET paper leak, police violence against demonstrating students, and systemic education reforms.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to debate the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which is up for consideration and passing. Opposition members Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Adv. Dean Kuriakose moved a statutory resolution seeking to express disapproval of the bill.

The Public Accounts Committee will present these findings to Parliament. Both Houses also listed Question Hour alongside leftover legislative business from July 22, 2026, which remains pending after earlier disruptions.

Amidst all this, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned with proceedings scheduled to resume at 12 PM. After resuming proceedings both houses once again adjourned in minutes and will resume at 2 PM. Heavy sloganeering by the opposition disrupted the functioning of the house.

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