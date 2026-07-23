Monsoon Session Day 4: Parliament Deadlock Set To Continue Over Paper Leak Crisis; Both Houses Adjourned Until 2 PM

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala submitted notices to suspend regular business in both Houses to debate the examination crisis and police action against students.
Sonia Gandhi led Opposition MPs in a protest near Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises to reiterate demands for Pradhan's dismissal.
Repeated adjournments amid Opposition protests disrupted the first three days of the Monsoon Session, which commenced on July 20, 2026, leaving Parliament unable to transact any business. The deadlock looks set to continue on the fourth day.
Opposition leaders are demanding a debate on the alleged police 'brutality' against protesting students in New Delhi while also seeking the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper ‘leak’.
The government offered to discuss the NEET issue however, the Congress demanded suspending all scheduled business under Rajya Sabha Rule 267 and Lok Sabha Rule 56. Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also reiterated the demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.
Protests At Makar Dwar
Protests erupted inside the Parliament complex as opposition lawmakers gathered near Makar Dwar on Thursday to demand the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined the demonstration as anger over nationwide exam paper leaks intensified.
Ruling coalition lawmakers launched a counter-demonstration as the National Democratic Alliance members targeted Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee. The House has suspended Banerjee after he directed offensive remarks at two female parliamentarians.
Notices For Business Suspension
Congress MP KC Venugopal also demanded an urgent debate while filing an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to halt scheduled proceedings. Venugopal wanted Parliament to discuss how police treated student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. He also targeted the "severe and ongoing crisis" plaguing the national examination system.
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also sought a Rajya Sabha halt submitted a similar formal notice to suspend all scheduled business to force a debate on the NEET paper leak, police violence against demonstrating students, and systemic education reforms.
The Lok Sabha is scheduled to debate the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which is up for consideration and passing. Opposition members Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Adv. Dean Kuriakose moved a statutory resolution seeking to express disapproval of the bill.
The Public Accounts Committee will present these findings to Parliament. Both Houses also listed Question Hour alongside leftover legislative business from July 22, 2026, which remains pending after earlier disruptions.
Amidst all this, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned with proceedings scheduled to resume at 12 PM. After resuming proceedings both houses once again adjourned in minutes and will resume at 2 PM. Heavy sloganeering by the opposition disrupted the functioning of the house.