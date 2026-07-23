'Will Thrash Those Who Disrupt Peaceful Protest': Raj Thackeray's Warning Ahead Of Mumbai Rally

Raj Thackeray backs student protests, warns against disruption during Mumbai rally.
Mumbai Police impose restrictions amid rising protests and public gatherings.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray on Thursday warned those who attempt to disrupt a peaceful protest planned in Mumbai on July 26, saying they would be "thrashed".
Speaking at a press conference on July 23, Thackeray issued the warning ahead of the rally being organised jointly by the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) in support of students.
The protest comes amid demonstrations in Mumbai backing the movement at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where students have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Thackeray Brothers Support CJP Protest
Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray have extended their support to Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke, who has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Uddhav Thackeray recently visited Delhi to meet the CJP and other protesting students and announced his support for the campaign.
Raj Thackeray alleged that the central government was using force against peaceful student demonstrations. He also said that the BJP, when in opposition, had protested on similar issues and demanded the resignation of ministers.
Restrictions Imposed
Amid growing protests, Mumbai Police have imposed prohibitory orders across the city from July 23 to August 6.
The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan under the Maharashtra Police Act, prohibits gatherings of five or more people.
It also restricts processions, the use of loudspeakers and other amplifying equipment, music bands, and the bursting of crackers during processions.