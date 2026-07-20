Prakash Raj Joins CJP Protest, Waves Constitution During Sansad Chalo March

Prakash Raj waved the Constitution while joining the CJP Sansad Chalo protest march.
Thousands demanded NEET accountability and broader education reforms near Parliament on Monday.
PTI reported tear gas and baton charges after protesters crossed police barricades.
Prakash Raj joined the CJP protest in Delhi on Monday, lending his support to the party's Sansad Chalo march over alleged NEET examination irregularities. Waving a copy of the Indian Constitution while addressing protesters, the actor urged people not to remain silent in the face of injustice. His appearance came as thousands marched towards Parliament during the Monsoon Session, demanding accountability and education reforms.
Prakash Raj waves Constitution during CJP protest
Addressing demonstrators, Prakash Raj said he believed speaking the truth was more important than remaining silent. It was stated by the actor that he did not want to "die before I die", while questioning why people should fear standing up for what they believe in. He also remarked that although many in the film industry prefer not to comment on such issues, he felt students deserved public support.
The actor has remained one of the most vocal celebrity supporters of Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party's movement, repeatedly demanding accountability over the alleged examination irregularities.
Celebrities rally behind students as protests intensify
A day earlier, Prakash Raj had joined Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey at Jantar Mantar, where they met students and activists participating in the protest. On Monday morning, Raj and Azmi were also present as students observing an indefinite hunger strike alongside Wangchuk ended their fast.
Several celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Omi Vaidya, Chinmayi Sripaada and Seema Pahwa, have publicly backed the movement in recent days.
As the march progressed towards Parliament, the CJP alleged that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained by police, while the organisation also claimed force had been used against peaceful demonstrators. According to PTI, police used tear gas shells and baton charges after protesters crossed barricades near Parliament. Despite the action, demonstrators continued marching, insisting they would continue pressing for accountability and examination reforms.