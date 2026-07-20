Hema Malini On CJP Protest: Protesting Won't Help,' Urges Talks Instead

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Her remarks came amid growing protests over alleged examination irregularities and demands for accountability.

Hema Malini
Hema Malini On CJP Protest Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Hema Malini urged CJP protesters to prioritise dialogue over public demonstrations and confrontation.

  • JP Nadda held the Centre's first formal meeting with two CJP representatives.

  • Protesters continue demanding education reforms and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities.

Hema Malini's remarks on the CJP protest have come at a time when demonstrations outside Parliament continue to intensify over alleged examination irregularities. The BJP MP said public protests would not solve the issue and urged those involved to pursue dialogue instead. Her comments came as the Centre held its first formal meeting with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), signalling a possible opening for negotiations.

Hema Malini urges dialogue over CJP protest

Speaking to ANI outside Parliament today, Hema Malini said disagreements should be resolved through discussion rather than street protests. It was stated by the actor and BJP MP that concerns related to students and the education system should be addressed through constructive dialogue. She also maintained that the government had consistently worked for the welfare of young people and education.

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She further questioned the purpose of the ongoing demonstrations and said students should not be misled. According to Hema Malini, any grievances should be explained clearly and resolved through conversation instead of confrontation.

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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk in a conversation with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of the alleged NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. - Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Government opens talks with CJP representatives

Hema Malini declined to comment on the protesters' demand seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Her remarks came hours after thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament despite heavy security deployment.

The protest has gathered support from several public figures, including Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and Poonam Pandey, who visited Jantar Mantar over the weekend. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remains hospitalised after his prolonged hunger strike.

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In a significant development later on Monday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda met a two-member CJP delegation after the government agreed to hold formal discussions with the protesting group. According to CJP representatives, the delegation reiterated its demands, including action over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, while Nadda sought time for consultations with the government leadership.

As of Monday evening, no final decision had been announced, but both sides confirmed that the dialogue process had begun.

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