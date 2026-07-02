CJP Protest Day 13: Wangchuk’s Sugar Drops To 60

Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s blood sugar level dropped to 60 on Day 13 of the CJP protest, causing worry among supporters.
Abhijeet Dipke launched ‘Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches’ to keep the movement engaging and discussion-oriented.
The agitation against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET issue enters its 13th day with no resolution in sight.
On the 13th day of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, activist Sonam Wangchuk’s blood sugar level dropped to a critical 60, raising serious health concerns among supporters.
Wangchuk, who has been fasting in solidarity with the protesters, was reportedly feeling unwell and had to be given medical attention on the spot. His condition has added emotional intensity to the ongoing demonstration demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue and student suicides.
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke introduced a new initiative called ‘Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches’ — an informal discussion series where protesters and supporters sit together over tea to share their experiences and ideas for education reforms. The unique format quickly gained attention on social media, with many calling it a creative way to sustain the movement.
The protest, which began as a youth-led agitation against the NEET irregularities, has now completed 13 days. Hundreds of students and activists continue to camp at Jantar Mantar, banging plates and raising slogans against the Education Minister. The movement has spread to several other cities, with similar protests being organised in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.
The CJP has been demanding not just accountability for the NEET scam but also systemic changes in the education system to reduce pressure on students. At least 12 NEET aspirants have reportedly taken their own lives in the past few weeks due to exam-related stress.
The government has so far maintained that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the integrity of the re-examination. However, the protesters remain firm on their demand for Pradhan’s resignation.
The health scare of Sonam Wangchuk has once again highlighted the physical toll the protest is taking on its participants. Organisers have appealed to supporters to provide medical aid and necessary facilities for those sitting on indefinite protest.
The movement continues to gain traction on social media with the hashtag #CockroachRevolution trending in several cities.