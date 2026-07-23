As Calls Mount For Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit, A Look At India's Moral Resignations

A similar sense of responsibility was shown by former Finance Minister TT Krishnamachari in 1958, who exited the cabinet due to administrative oversight during the Mundhra financial scandal, where the Life Insurance Corporation of India invested ₹1.26 crore in enterprises controlled by industrialist Haridas Mundhra. Feroze Gandhi, Congress MP from Raebareli and husband of then-PM Nehru's daughter Indira Gandhi, exposed these irregularities. Krishnamachari vacated his office despite facing no personal corruption allegations.