As Calls Mount For Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit, A Look At India's Moral Resignations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has rejected demands to resign over the NEET paper leak controversy, accusing Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi of exploiting students.
Pradhan's refusal to step down contrasts with Lal Bahadur Shastri resigning as Railway Minister after the 1956 Ariyalur train disaster to accept moral responsibility.
Former Finance Minister TT Krishnamachari and former Defence Minister VK Krishna Menon also resigned historically over administrative oversight and military unpreparedness respectively.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan faces growing demands to resign following the NEET paper leak and a subsequent police crackdown on demonstrators in New Delhi.
Pradhan has refused to step down, and the central government is firmly maintaining its position on the controversy. The minister has instead directed criticism at Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Pradhan said that Rahul Gandhi continues "to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament".
This refusal to step aside contrasts with historical instances where Indian cabinet ministers from different departments and posts vacated their seats to accept moral responsibility for their administrative failures.
Early Cabinet Resignations
Lal Bahadur Shastri was the Railway and Transport Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet, resigned after the Ariyalur train disaster on 23 November 1956. He stepped down after a passenger train plunged into a river due to a collapsed bridge in Tamil Nadu, killing between 140 and 150 people. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru accepted Shastri's resignation on his second offer, establishing a clear precedent for taking moral responsibility.
A similar sense of responsibility was shown by former Finance Minister TT Krishnamachari in 1958, who exited the cabinet due to administrative oversight during the Mundhra financial scandal, where the Life Insurance Corporation of India invested ₹1.26 crore in enterprises controlled by industrialist Haridas Mundhra. Feroze Gandhi, Congress MP from Raebareli and husband of then-PM Nehru's daughter Indira Gandhi, exposed these irregularities. Krishnamachari vacated his office despite facing no personal corruption allegations.
In October 1962, Defence Minister VK Krishna Menon resigned under political pressure over military unpreparedness during the Sino-Indian War. Indian forces suffered severe setbacks, resulting in his departure from the cabinet.
Railway Disasters Trigger Resignations
Nitish Kumar, who was the Railway Minister from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, stepped down following the Gaisal train collision on 2 August 1999, following a disaster in West Bengal which resulted in 280 deaths. Kumar accepted moral responsibility for the fatal signalling and operational failures.
In 2001, while serving as Railway Minister, AITC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee offered to resign following multiple train accidents. However, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declined her resignation.
Similarly, Suresh Prabhu, who became railway minister after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, offered to resign in 2017 to take moral responsibility for several train derailments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially declined the offer. Modi subsequently replaced Prabhu with Piyush Goyal during a Cabinet reshuffle.
Security Lapses Force Departures
In 2008, Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil resigned following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The incident revealed severe intelligence and coastal security lapses and Patil accepted political responsibility for the systemic crisis response failures.
Due to the same incident, the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh also stepped down after the 26/11 attacks. Deshmukh vacated his position to take moral responsibility amid intense public outrage.
Today, political standards have shifted. As the Cockroach Janta Party protest enters its 34th day tomorrow, nationwide calls for Pradhan to step down continue to meet firm resistance from the central government.
While, both houses of Parliament remained adjourned for the fourth consecutive day due to relentless opposition protests. Lawmakers continue to demand a formal debate on the NEET paper leak issue and the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(With inputs from agencies)