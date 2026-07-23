Amit Shah Enquired About Flood Situation, Inter-Ministerial Team to Visit Assam to Assess Damage: CM

In another post on X, the chief minister said, “The destruction caused by #AssamFloods is of an unimaginable scale. Over 9 lakh people across 1,800-plus villages in 25 districts have been impacted by this calamity. We have lost 41 precious lives till date and thousands of livestock has been washed away.” He said that “cloudbursts upstream, coupled with localised heavy rainfall, 436 per cent above normal, have led to flooding in villages that have not seen such devastation in recent history”.