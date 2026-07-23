Amit Shah Enquired About Flood Situation, Inter-Ministerial Team to Visit Assam to Assess Damage: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has enquired about the flood situation in the state, and an inter-ministerial central team will visit within a day or two to assess the extent of damage.
At least 41 people have died so far and over 6.50 lakh remain affected by the deluge this year.
“A short while ago, I received a call from Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. In view of the unprecedented flood situation in Assam, he informed me that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team will soon visit the state to assess the extent of the damage, and help determine the Central assistance required for rebuilding livelihoods,” Sarma said in a post on X.
He expressed gratitude to Shah for standing with the people of Assam during this difficult time.
“The flash floods, triggered by a cloudburst upstream, have wreaked havoc on the lives of our people,” the CM added.
Later, speaking to reporters after inspecting a relief camp at Komarbondha in Golaghat district, Sarma said, “Amit Shah ji had called me today and enquired about the situation. He said a central team with officials drawn from all stakeholder ministries will come to the state today or tomorrow.” He said the flood-affected people were facing a host of problems, with crop land submerged, important documents destroyed and poultry washed away.`11111
“The people are in a difficult situation and the government will try to help them in all possible way,” Sarma said, as he visited the worst-hit eastern districts for the second day.
In another post on X, the chief minister said, “The destruction caused by #AssamFloods is of an unimaginable scale. Over 9 lakh people across 1,800-plus villages in 25 districts have been impacted by this calamity. We have lost 41 precious lives till date and thousands of livestock has been washed away.” He said that “cloudbursts upstream, coupled with localised heavy rainfall, 436 per cent above normal, have led to flooding in villages that have not seen such devastation in recent history”.
Sarma asserted that the situation is being responded with the “full strength of a whole-of-government approach”.
He said all agencies, from the Indian Air Force, the NDRF to the state machinery, are working round the clock, carrying out rescue and evacuation operations by air and boat.
Over 148 relief camps have been set up, where close to 30,000 people are currently taking shelter, the CM said.
“Our teams are reaching as many affected families as possible with food, drinking water and other essential supplies. In the worst-affected districts alone, over 3,00,000 kg of rice and other essential relief materials have already been delivered, with more on the way,” he said.
Sarma also said that the state government was working closely with various departments and the Centre to prepare a comprehensive long-term rehabilitation package for every affected family.
“Last but not the least, once the immediate crisis subsides, we will begin a structured dialogue with neighbouring states to establish a stronger coordination mechanism that can better protect our people from the impact of upstream cloudbursts and similar calamities in the future,” he said.