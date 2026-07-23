Adityanath Assures Prompt Redressal of Public Grievances at Janta Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured people that the state government is committed to resolving public grievances and providing financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses, officials said.
Interacting with the public at a Janta Darshan event at the Gorakhnath temple attended by around 200 people, Adityanath heard their grievances and forwarded their applications to the concerned officials for prompt action, an official statement said.
“No one should face injustice. Every distressed person should be treated with sensitivity and provided assistance promptly,” Adityanath said, asking officials to pay special attention to matters related to revenue and police.
Responding to requests for financial assistance for medical treatment, the chief minister said no one's treatment should be halted due to lack of money.
“The government will provide full financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses,” the chief minister said, as he directed the officials to ensure speedy disposal of public grievances and warned against negligence at any level.
He directed the concerned officials to prepare an estimate for advance medical treatment of the needy patients so that the government can provide the required funds.
The chief minister also directed the officials to facilitate the issuance of Ayushman cards to all the eligible beneficiaries to ensure that they do not face difficulties in accessing treatment, the statement said.