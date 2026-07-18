Kanwar Yatra Explained: Faith, Security And Violence Along The Route

The Kanwar Yatra is one of India’s largest annual religious pilgrimages, drawing millions of devotees of Lord Shiva from across north India. During the holy month of Shravan, Kanwariyas travel, often on foot, to collect water from the Ganga and other sacred rivers before offering it at Shiva temples through the ritual of Jalabhishek. For most devotees, the pilgrimage is completed peacefully and represents faith, discipline and spiritual devotion.