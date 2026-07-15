‘They Fired On Ram Devotees’: Yogi Adityanath Hits Back At SP Over Temple 'Theft' Criticism

Yogi Adityanath was referring to the police firing on karsevaks during the Ram Temple movement in 1990. Then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered the police action after thousands of karsevaks had marched towards the disputed Babri Masjid site on October 30 and November 2 that year. At least 17 people were killed in the firing and related clashes, according to official records.