Ayodhya: Ram Temple Trust Invites Applications For CEO Amid Donation Row

Ram Temple Trust invited applications for a CEO to oversee administration amid an ongoing donation embezzlement investigation.
Applicants need 20 years' managerial experience, while retired officers meeting eligibility criteria may also apply.
The CEO will oversee governance, finances, security and temple operations, with applications closing on July 18.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to oversee the Ram Temple's administration, as investigations into the alleged embezzlement of devotees' donations continue.
In a notification issued on Monday, the Trust said the appointment would be on a three-year contract, extendable on the basis of performance. The selected candidate will be posted in Ayodhya and report directly to the Trust's General Secretary.
The Trust said applicants must be between 50 and 70 years of age, possess at least a bachelor's degree and have a minimum of 20 years' experience in managerial responsibilities in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company.
Candidates should have experience in overseeing multiple functional areas, including administration, finance, accounts, human resources, public relations, information technology, security and legal affairs.
Preference will be given to those who have served as chief administrative officers or have experience managing a temple or Hindu religious institution. Retired officers meeting the eligibility criteria have also been invited to apply.
The notification also stipulates that the applicant must be an actively practising Hindu, while being a Ram devotee belonging to the Vaishnava tradition would be considered desirable. A good working knowledge of both Hindi and English is mandatory.
Administrative Overhaul
According to the Trust, the CEO will serve as its highest executive authority and will be responsible for the organisation's statutory, administrative and financial affairs. The officer will oversee institutional governance, ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, supervise financial management and accounting systems, strengthen security arrangements, and coordinate with local, state and central authorities whenever required.
The CEO will also be responsible for ensuring the smooth conduct of daily worship, religious ceremonies and festivals, safeguarding the Trust's assets, facilitating pilgrim services, making arrangements for visiting dignitaries and saints, and implementing the objectives of the Trust under the guidance of the Board of Trustees and the General Secretary.
Applications have been invited through email, with the last date for submission fixed at 4 pm on July 18.
Why is the Trust appointing a new CEO?
The trust says the temple's scale has made it necessary to create a dedicated executive position. The temple's growing operations and large pilgrim footfall have prompted the trust to create a dedicated executive position. The CEO will oversee routine administration, coordinate departments, supervise staff and streamline day-to-day operations. The post is intended to provide continuity in management while allowing trustees to focus on policy decisions and the temple's long-term development.
The notification assumes significance as it comes amid scrutiny of the Trust's functioning following allegations of financial irregularities relating to donations received at the Ram Temple.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court directed a Special Investigation Team constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on its probe into the alleged embezzlement of devotees' donations.
How did the donation row change everything?
The alleged donation theft prompted the trust to review its administrative structure. The controversy led to an SIT investigation, changes in the trust's leadership and a review of existing procedures for handling donations and overseeing temple operations. The review also led the trust to create the CEO's post, with the trust concluding that a dedicated executive would help strengthen institutional processes and clarify administrative responsibility.
Can the new CEO restore public trust?
The appointment is only one part of the trust's response to the controversy. Public confidence will also depend on the outcome of the investigation and whether the trust follows through on promised reforms in financial oversight and administration. The CEO can help improve the temple's day-to-day management, but restoring trust will ultimately depend on transparent procedures, effective implementation and the credibility of the institution's response to the issues raised by the donation case.