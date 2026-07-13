Madras High Court Bans Caste, Communal and Political Activities In Tamil Nadu Schools

Madras High Court bans all caste, communal, and political activities inside school premises in Tamil Nadu.
The court emphasised that schools must focus on education and student development without any divisive influences.
The state government and education department have been directed to strictly enforce the ban and take action against violations.
The Madras High Court on Thursday directed that no caste, communal, or political activities will be permitted inside school premises across Tamil Nadu.
The order was passed by a division bench while hearing a petition concerning the alleged promotion of caste-based divisions in educational institutions. The court emphasised that schools must remain spaces focused solely on education and holistic development of students, free from any form of divisive or political influence.
The judges observed that allowing such activities could harm the mental well-being of students and create unnecessary divisions among young minds. They directed the state government, school education department, and all educational institutions to strictly enforce the ban.
The court also instructed authorities to take immediate action against any violation of this directive, including appropriate disciplinary measures against teachers, staff, or management found indulging in or allowing such activities.
This ruling is expected to have a significant impact on the functioning of both government and private schools in Tamil Nadu. Educationists have welcomed the decision, stating that it will help create a more inclusive and focused learning environment.
The state government is likely to issue a formal government order (GO) in the coming days to implement the court’s directions across all schools in Tamil Nadu.
The Madras High Court has in the past taken strong stands on issues related to maintaining secularism and harmony in educational institutions. This latest order reinforces the principle that schools should remain apolitical and free from caste or communal considerations.