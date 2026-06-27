Mekedatu Row:  Balancing Bengaluru's Thirst And Tamil Nadu's Anxiety 

Meaning "goat's leap" in Kannada, Mekedatu is a narrow gorge within the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, located about three kilometres downstream of Sangama, where the Arkavathy river joins the Cauvery. Environmentalists say the proposed reservoir would submerge ecologically sensitive forest land that is home to several species of wildlife, including the grizzled giant squirrel, which is listed as 'near threatened' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They argue that the project could have a significant impact on the sanctuary's fragile ecosystem. Activists also contend that the project would displace several tribal communities living in villages likely to be submerged, including Bommasundra, Galebore, Makivala, Kogge Doddi, Nelluru Doddi and Sampatagere Doddi. They argue that the dam would not only result in the loss of forest land but also disrupt the livelihoods, culture and traditional way of life of these indigenous communities.