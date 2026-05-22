PMK Urges Centre to Reject Karnataka's Mekedatu Dam DPR

"If the Mekedatu dam is built across the Cauvery, agriculture in those 14 districts and the drinking-water supply for five crore people will be affected," he said adding "Tamil Nadu therefore has the full right and duty to oppose the project." He further pointed out that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal had ruled that Karnataka shold not undertake any construction across the Cauvery without the consent of the basin state Tamil Nadu and the Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld this.