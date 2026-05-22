Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Starrer Off To A Great Start

Drishyam 3 hit theatres on May 21, on Mohanlal's 66th birthday.
The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
It had a great start, earning over Rs 15 crore.
Drishyam 3 box office collection: Malayalam film Drishyam 3, a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, arrived in theatres on May 21. Starring Mohanlal in the lead, the crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film had an impressive start on Day 1, but failed to beat Mohanlal's previous release, L2: Empuraan (2025). However, it has surpassed the opening day collection of Thudarum (2025).
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 15.85 crore from 5,506 shows with 51.3% occupancy. Its Malayalam version contributed Rs 13.70 crore, followed by Rs 1.50 crore from the Telugu version. It raked in Rs 45 lakhs and Rs 20 lakhs from the Tamil and Kannada versions.
Mohanlal’s highest-grossing film L2: Empuraan earned Rs 21 crore on its opening day, while Thudarum raked in Rs 5.45 crore. His rom-com Hridayapoorvam collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 1. Vrusshabha was a huge disaster as it collected only Rs 60 lakhs.
Drishyam (2013) was a huge success at the box office. It emerged as the first Malayalam-language film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. The second instalment was released directly on OTT due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the day of Drishyam 3's release, Mohanlal shared a note on X that read: "Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own (sic)."
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 3 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath.