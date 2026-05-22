Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Starrer Off To A Great Start

On the day of Drishyam 3's release, Mohanlal shared a note on X that read: "Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own (sic)."