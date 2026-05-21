Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya-Starrer Storms Past Rs 100 Crore Mark

Karuppu crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just six days of its release.
Suriya's film has earned over Rs 170 crore worldwide.
It has already beaten the lifetime collections of Suriya's previous films, including Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Kanguva and Retro.
Karuppu box office collection: Suriya's fantasy action-thriller has emerged as a mega blockbuster. Despite a slowdown on Wednesday (Day 6) earnings, the RJ Balaji-directed film managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it is galloping towards the Rs 200 crore mark.
Karuppu box office collection Day 6
According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day and showed a significant growth on Day 2, as it raked in Rs 24.15. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 28.35 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. On the first Monday, it witnessed a dip, as Suriya's film earned Rs 14.30 crore. Tuesday saw a further dip, collecting Rs 12.75 crore. On Day 6, the film saw a 19.2% drop, earning Rs 10.30 crore from 6,194 shows with 31.3% occupancy.
The domestic box office collection of Karuppu stands at Rs 105.35 crore (Rs 121.96 crore gross).
Overseas, the film collected Rs 3 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 54 crore. The worldwide collection of Karuppu is Rs 175.96 crore.