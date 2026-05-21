Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya-Starrer Storms Past Rs 100 Crore Mark

Karuppu box office collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day and showed a significant growth on Day 2, as it raked in Rs 24.15. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 28.35 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. On the first Monday, it witnessed a dip, as Suriya's film earned Rs 14.30 crore. Tuesday saw a further dip, collecting Rs 12.75 crore. On Day 6, the film saw a 19.2% drop, earning Rs 10.30 crore from 6,194 shows with 31.3% occupancy.