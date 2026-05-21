Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya-Starrer Storms Past Rs 100 Crore Mark

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Here's how much Suriya's film earned on the sixth day of its release.

Karuppu box office day 6
Summary of this article

  • Karuppu crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just six days of its release.

  • Suriya's film has earned over Rs 170 crore worldwide.

  • It has already beaten the lifetime collections of Suriya's previous films, including Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Kanguva and Retro.

Karuppu box office collection: Suriya's fantasy action-thriller has emerged as a mega blockbuster. Despite a slowdown on Wednesday (Day 6) earnings, the RJ Balaji-directed film managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it is galloping towards the Rs 200 crore mark.

Karuppu box office collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day and showed a significant growth on Day 2, as it raked in Rs 24.15. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 28.35 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. On the first Monday, it witnessed a dip, as Suriya's film earned Rs 14.30 crore. Tuesday saw a further dip, collecting Rs 12.75 crore. On Day 6, the film saw a 19.2% drop, earning Rs 10.30 crore from 6,194 shows with 31.3% occupancy.

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The domestic box office collection of Karuppu stands at Rs 105.35 crore (Rs 121.96 crore gross).

Overseas, the film collected Rs 3 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 54 crore. The worldwide collection of Karuppu is Rs 175.96 crore.

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