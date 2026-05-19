Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya-Starrer Crosses Rs 140 Crore Mark Worldwide On First Monday

Summary of this article
Karuppu is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.
In India, it is set to enter the Rs 100 crore mark.
Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan.
Karuppu Box Office Collection: Suriya's first movie of the year is a box office juggernaut. It has been five days since its release, and the RJ Balaji-directed film is having a golden run at the box office. Though the collections slowed down on the first Monday, it crossed the Rs 140 crore mark worldwide and is inching closer to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India. Karuppu has now become Suriya's highest-grossing film.
Karuupu box office collection Day 4
According to Sacnilk, Karuppu opened at Rs 15.50 crore from 4,891 shows with 46.9% occupancy. It witnessed growth on Day 2 and Day 3, earning Rs 24.15 crore and Rs 28.35 crore, respectively. On Day 4, it saw a significant drop of 49.6% drop, earning Rs 14.30 crore from 5,947 shows with 40% occupancy.
The domestic collection of Suriya's film stands at Rs 82.30 crore and the gross collection is Rs 95.30 crore.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 47 crore. Karuppu's total worldwide gross collection is Rs 142.30 crore.
It has beaten Singam 2, which reportedly grossed around Rs 124 crore worldwide.
However, the makers claimed that the film collected Rs 147 crore worldwide gross in the opening weekend.
Following the film's release, Suriya expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans after Karuppu's delayed premiere. He thanked the audience for their support and encouragement, calling their love “special” in an emotional video.
Suriya said, “Dear eyes, my dears, my deities, my deities. First of all, thank you so much for this love. I couldn't release the film on the 14th. I don't know what to do. It's a very difficult situation. But all the tweets, voice messages, phone calls you sent me gave me hope.”
Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu also starred Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. It hit the screens on May 15.