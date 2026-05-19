Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya-Starrer Crosses Rs 140 Crore Mark Worldwide On First Monday

Karuppu Box Office Collection: Suriya's first movie of the year is a box office juggernaut. It has been five days since its release, and the RJ Balaji-directed film is having a golden run at the box office. Though the collections slowed down on the first Monday, it crossed the Rs 140 crore mark worldwide and is inching closer to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India. Karuppu has now become Suriya's highest-grossing film.