Productive Exchange on Border as Indian Envoy Meets Chinese Official

Vikram Doraiswami, India’s envoy to China, on Thursday, met Director General Hou Yanqi of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
After he took charge earlier this month and presented his credentials to the Chinese Foreign Ministry on May 7, the 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer has since engaged with Ambassadors of nations including South Korea and Brazil as per the Embassy of India in Beijing.
Terming the recent engagement with Director General Hou Yanqi as ‘productive’, the Embassy of India in Beijing said “The two sides had a productive exchange of views on developments related to the India-China border areas and reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations.”
The mention of border areas is notable as the military standoff in eastern Ladakh shaped the relations of Asian neighbors.
In the midst of global disruptions brought first by Trump’s tariffs and elongation of West Asian conflict, the two nations have reportedly worked on rebuilding ties including thinning of troops deployed at the border, restart of direct flights and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra among such measures.
The Embassy, in Beijing, further said “Both sides agreed to leverage established mechanisms to implement the vision of the two leaders towards a stable and mutually beneficial relationship.”
The vision of the two leaders is a reference to the statement released after PM Modi met Xi, in Kazan, in 2024. The press release from the Indian side said “The two leaders affirmed that stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, will have a positive impact on… peace and prosperity.”