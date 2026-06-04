Diljit Dosanjh's Aroma Faces Backlash Over Lyric Critics Call A Transgender Slur

Diljit Dosanjh's Aroma faces criticism over a lyric deemed offensive.
Debate intensified after translations of the controversial Punjabi verse circulated.
Pride Month timing amplified discussions around language, identity and representation.
Diljit Dosanjh's Aroma has landed at the centre of an online controversy after listeners raised concerns about a lyric they believe contains a transgender slur. The discussion gathered momentum at the beginning of Pride Month, with social media users questioning the implications of the line and its portrayal of masculinity and courage.
The song, a collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh, Raj Ranjodh and producer Tru-Skool, was released earlier this year. However, the debate intensified only after translations of a particular Punjabi verse began circulating widely online.
Aroma lyric sparks debate over transgender slur
The criticism centres on a verse that has been interpreted by some listeners as contrasting masculinity and bravery with a term widely considered derogatory towards transgender and gender-nonconforming people.
According to translations shared online, the lyric has been understood by critics as linking courage and manhood while using a slur to describe the opposite. Several users argued that such language reinforces harmful stereotypes and marginalises already vulnerable communities.
Social media users question the song's message
As the discussion spread across platforms, many listeners said they had initially enjoyed the song without fully understanding the meaning of the controversial line. The reaction changed once translations and explanations began appearing online.
Actor Manish Poonam was among those who criticised the lyric. In an Instagram Story, it was written by the actor wrote that courage and masculinity should not automatically be linked, while disappointment was also expressed over the message conveyed by the song.
Other social media users questioned how the lyric had passed through the production process without objections. Some also pointed to the contribution of queer individuals within the entertainment industry and argued that greater sensitivity was needed when addressing issues of gender identity.
The timing of the debate has further amplified attention, as it emerged during Pride Month. Critics have argued that influential artists carry a responsibility to consider the impact of language used in their work.
Diljit Dosanjh has not publicly responded to the criticism surrounding Aroma at the time of writing. The controversy continues to generate discussion online as listeners debate intent, language and accountability in popular music.