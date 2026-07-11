Satluj Row: Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer Removed Globally By ZEE5 After Indian Government Takedown? Here's What We Know

A government official stated that the makers released the film directly on OTT under a new title without having CBFC certification. "OTT does not come under the CBFC’s jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government’s notice, Zee was asked to take it (the film) down. The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theatres and OTT, they should follow the laid down norms," the official said.