Satluj Controversy Explained: From CBFC Row To Zee5 Removal - The Making And Unmaking Of Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer

In an interview with Tatsam Mukherjee for The Wire, Trehan outlined the legal battles, the extensive run-ins with the CBFC and the Revising Committee, the random and frequent changes of counsel in the Bombay High Court. The counsel kept arguing the film would provoke separatist sentiments even as he acknowledged there’s no scene in it that refers to the Khalistani movement. While the makers agreed to incorporate the initially proposed 21 cuts, the situation kept growing dire. The revising committee flat-out dismissed the film’s events as fictitious. After being watched by the revising committee, the number of cuts rose to 85. However, it was only after the sixth version of the DCP was presented, the CBFC chairperson got to viewing the film. When the arm-twisting reached the stage where certification was promised after 127 cuts, Trehan decided to go public.