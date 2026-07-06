Satluj Controversy Explained: From CBFC Row To Zee5 Removal - The Making And Unmaking Of Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer

Satluj has been dropped from ZEE5.
Honey Trehan's film has battled censorship woes for three years.
ZEE5 cited developments that made the streamer take the film off.
On July 3, Honey Trehan’s controversial Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjab '95 quietly dropped on ZEE5. Reportedly, it was the director's cut with none of the endless changes as demanded by the CBFC. The film had been in limbo for over three years, since troubles began in 2022. On ZEE5, the title was changed from Punjab '95 to Satluj.
However, the relief of finding a release was short-lived. On Sunday night, ZEE5 confirmed that the film was being struck down from its Indian catalogue while it would be available internationally through ZEE5 Global. A social media statement elaborated, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.” ZEE5 vaguely cited “developments” that incited the removal.
When SCREEN reached out to co-producer, Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, an official spokesperson confirmed, “The government has pulled it down.” However, they assured that the film would be streaming again, “hopefully soon”.
What Is Satluj About?
Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated scores of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings that ripped apart Punjab between 1984 and 1994. Diljit Dosanjh portrays Khalra, whose investigation into the disappearances brought national and global attention to the issue before he himself disappeared in 1995.
The movie was originally titled Ghallughara, a historic Punjabi term associated with the massacres of Sikhs in 1746, 1762 and 1984. However, as per reports, when the film’s production house RSVP applied for certification in late 2022, the CBFC cleared the film with 21 cuts while also instructing the makers to change its title to Punjab '95. When the makers appealed for clear reasons, the Board denied them any. The producers challenged the certification order before the Bombay High Court. Since the FCAT, a higher body of appeal for those opposed to CBFC recommendations has been annulled, the court is the only remaining option. Around the same time, the film was withdrawn from its planned international premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). ‘Political considerations' had factored in the decision, according to Variety.
In an interview with Tatsam Mukherjee for The Wire, Trehan outlined the legal battles, the extensive run-ins with the CBFC and the Revising Committee, the random and frequent changes of counsel in the Bombay High Court. The counsel kept arguing the film would provoke separatist sentiments even as he acknowledged there’s no scene in it that refers to the Khalistani movement. While the makers agreed to incorporate the initially proposed 21 cuts, the situation kept growing dire. The revising committee flat-out dismissed the film’s events as fictitious. After being watched by the revising committee, the number of cuts rose to 85. However, it was only after the sixth version of the DCP was presented, the CBFC chairperson got to viewing the film. When the arm-twisting reached the stage where certification was promised after 127 cuts, Trehan decided to go public.
Trehan also specified that there were board members who told him they loved the film, but the situation was completely hijacked by higher powers.
Shiromani Akali Dal & Punjab Police’s Response To The Film
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X, "I am shocked and saddened by the arbitrary removal of Satluj from ZEE5 in India. A powerful film that courageously brings to light Punjab's painful history and honours the sacrifice of Sardar Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be suppressed in this manner."
He added, "This is not merely censorship. It is an attack on our collective memory, the truth, and freedom of expression. I strongly condemn this move. Punjab has the right to honestly confront its past, not suppress it." The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for managing major gurdwaras in the country, has also endorsed the film.
In The Wire interview, Trehan spoke about an interaction with the DSP of Tarn Taran while shooting. When told that Trehan was making a film on Khalra, the DSP acknowledged, “He’s too great a person. His martyrdom is bigger than anything. I’m glad you’re making a film on him.”
How Have Diljit Dosanjh And Honey Trehan Reacted To The ZEE5 Removal?
Diljit Dosanjh issued his first public response after Satluj was removed from ZEE5. The actor shared a clip from the film on social media, alongside a message that suggested to draw a parallel between the film's hurdles and Khalra's own experiences. Posting the video, Dosanjh wrote: “#ichallengethedarkness Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji🙏🏽 #Panjab95 SATLUJ Naal V Oh Hee Hoyea Jo Khalra Saab Naal Hoyea (sic).
Even before the film was removed, Diljit had hinted that he believed the film's availability in India could be brief. During an Instagram Live session, the actor called on fans to download the film while it was still streaming. "Today is Saturday. I feel it could be taken down by Monday. But no worries, you download it," he said.
Trehan wrote on social media, “Tera bhana meetha lage (God’s will is sweet).’” He earlier told The Indian Express, “I got to know about the removal of Satluj from ZEE5 in India at around 8.15 pm on Sunday. I am at a loss right now. I don’t know how to react to this development.”