Sing Geetham OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's Musical Fantasy

Legendary 94-year-old filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao returned to directing with the musical fantasy drama Sing Geetham.
The Telugu drama is scheduled to make its OTT debut this week.
Produced by Nag Ashwin under Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the movie stars Ayaan Khan, Shalini Kondepudi, and Ahilya Bamroo.
Telugu film Sing Geetham hit the theatres on June 12, 2026. The musical fantasy drama is scheduled to hit the OTT space in less than a month. The latest reports claim that Sing Geetham will have its digital release this week. The film marks the directorial return of 94-year-old veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and will stream in Telugu, alongside Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
The film opened to positive reviews and appreciation during its theatrical run, drawing audiences with its unique storytelling.
When and where to watch Sing Geetham on OTT
According to the latest updates, the film will begin streaming on Netflix from July 9, 2026.
Production and star cast
Nag Ashwin backed the film under the Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema banners. Ayaan Khan, Shalini Kondepudi and Ahilya Bamroo are in the lead roles. It is the 61st directorial of Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.
Devi Sri Prasad has served as the music composer of the acclaimed film.
Sing Geetham plot
Set in the fictional kingdom of Kuberapura, the film revolves around a sacred tree and an ancient curse. It highlights the collision between tradition and modern development. The story blends elements of fantasy, music and social commentary.
Upon its theatrical release, the film received praise for its emotional depth and distinctive storytelling style. It was also lauded for the strong social message and celebration of imagination, making it one of the most distinctive Telugu releases this year.
Rahul Ravindran made a special appearance in the fantasy drama. Vijay Deverakonda appeared in a dance sequence, entertaining viewers, sparking laughter.
Let's see how the film will be received after it releases on OTT.