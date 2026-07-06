Sing Geetham OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's Musical Fantasy

Telugu film Sing Geetham hit the theatres on June 12, 2026. The musical fantasy drama is scheduled to hit the OTT space in less than a month. The latest reports claim that Sing Geetham will have its digital release this week. The film marks the directorial return of 94-year-old veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and will stream in Telugu, alongside Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.